Moto G5 Plus specs vs. Moto G5, Huawei Honor 6X, Nokia 6

Moto is once again out to prove that a budget phone doesn't have to be bad. Its 2017 refresh brings us the Lenovo Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5, a pair of metal handsets with 5.2 and 5-inch screens, respectively, and some newer tech under the hood compared to last year's models.

We've spent a little time with these polished puppies, which continue to keep prices remarkably low. But the Moto phones aren't alone. They'll go up against other bargain buys, like the Huawei Honor 6X, which boasts metal hardware and dual-camera setup, and the basic edition of the Nokia 6 (there's a special edition, too), which marks the first time that Android software has ever officially made it on a phone bearing Nokia's name.



We won't know which of these four gives you the best deal until we test them, but until then, we can line up the specs to see where we think Moto may triumph or trip. Both Moto G5 and G5 Plus have smaller screens than Huawei and Nokia's handsets, but they also have sharper resolutions.

Moto's G5 Plus performance should be pretty good -- it has a midrange, not entry-level chipset. And the two Moto phones will have a splash-proof advantage. The Honor 6X will likely be the G5 Plus' toughest opponent. We look forward to their two head-to-head tussle.

See the specs comparison below to compare the numbers.