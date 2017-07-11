'Gangnam Style' no longer the most-viewed YouTube video ever

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

It's the end of an era. Or, for some, the end of an earache.

A classic of its time has now been relegated to first loser.

Yes, "Gangnam Style," the Psy-chedelic singing-and-dancing phenomenon that swept the world and made eyes and ears believe they were in paradise, is no longer the most watched YouTube video of all time.

After a five-year residency at the summit, it's been deposed by, well, this is a surprise. It's a Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth lament, "See You Again," from the "Furious 7" soundtrack.

As I write, it has 2,897,138,827 YouTube views.

This compares to the 2,894,993,739 currently enjoyed by Korean performer Psy and his stylish ditty.

How long, though, will the Furious success last? It took it two years to reach the top. There are other videos swiftly catching up.

Luis Fonsi's hip-thrusting "Despacito," for example, is up to 2,489,526,081 views and was posted only in January.

Though the likes of Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" are in the top five, they're being closely followed by, oh, Russian kids' show "Masha and the Bear."

One can't help thinking, though, that "Gangnam Style" was a true phenomenon. It came out of nowhere and was suddenly everywhere.

Psy became a worldwide star. In May, when he released two new pleasingly demented videos, the world watched again.

Unlike all his competitors, Psy and YouTube will be inextricably linked for all time.