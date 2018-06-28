Most people think social media sites are politically biased, finds Pew study

Chesnot / Getty Images

A majority of the public thinks social media platforms censor political views they don't agree with, according to a report out Thursday from the Pew Research Center.

"In the midst of an ongoing debate over the power of digital technology companies and the way they do business, sizable shares of Americans believe these companies privilege the views of certain groups over others," reads the report.

Of those surveyed, 43 percent think companies favor liberal over conservative viewpoints. That opinion is most strongly held by Republicans -- 85 percent of both Republicans and Independents who lean that way said it's "likely that social media sites intentionally censor political viewpoints."

This data comes on the heels of a report from the Washington Post on Wednesday saying that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has met with conservative leaders to discuss potential political bias on the platform. It was also a topic raised during Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's congressional hearings back in April.