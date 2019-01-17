Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay reveal: How to watch

NetherRealm Studios/Ed Boon via Twitter

We'll get our first taste of Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay as footage is revealed at a live event Thursday.

Developer NetherRealm Studios teased story, characters and new features for the latest entry in the 27-year-old fighting game series in a tweet last weekend.

You can see if it's a Flawless Victory or a pathetic defeat by watching the livestream on TwitchTV on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. GMT/Friday at 5:30 a.m. AET. We'll update with all the gory details in its aftermath.

Mortal Kombat 11 was announced with a violent reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2018 back in December, and its cover art was revealed last week.

It hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on April 23, and preordering a copy will unlock series archvillain Shao Kahn as a playable character.

Those who preorder on PS4 and Xbox One will get access to a prelaunch beta sometime in March, our sister site GameSpot noted.

