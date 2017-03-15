Over 33M records leaked from US corporate database

Enlarge Image Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

More than 33 million unique email addresses and other contact information were leaked from a huge commercial corporate database, according to an exclusive report from ZDNet, a sister site of CNET.

Marketers use the database to contact current and prospective customers. It contains information -- such as names, job titles and functions, work email addresses and phone numbers -- on employees of thousands of companies and government agencies, including the US Department of Defense, the US Postal Service and US Army, ZDNet reported Wednesday.

It's still unclear how the data was exposed. A spokesperson for Dun & Bradstreet, a business services agent that owns the database, told ZDNet in a statement that the database wasn't "accessed or exposed" through the company's system.

In a statement sent to CNET, the company said: "Based on our analysis, it is our determination that there has been no exposure of sensitive personal information from, and no infiltration of, our system. The information in question is data typically found on a business card. As general practice, Dun & Bradstreet uses an agile security process and evaluates and evolves security controls to protect the integrity of our data."

Update, 10:32 a.m. PT: Adds statement from Dun & Bradstreet.