Tech readies next swings at Trump immigration ban

President Trump's immigration ban may face legal challenges from the tech world.

A number of tech companies are expected to meet Tuesday to discuss supporting a lawsuit challenging Trump's executive order, Reuters reported. The order, issued Friday, temporarily bars citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and all refugees from entering the US.

Software service GitHub called Tuesday's meeting, with Google, Netflix and Airbnb among the companies invited, the news agency said. Representatives for all four companies didn't respond to a request for comment.

The meeting would bolster Silicon Valley's position as one of the most vocal opponents of the ban, with a wide variety of tech leaders speaking out against it. In addition to issuing statements, several tech companies have taken actions including a protest by Google employees Monday, as well as Amazon and Expedia supporting the Washington state attorney general's lawsuit against the ban. Microsoft, too, said it was providing support for the state's suit.

The Trump administration said the ban was necessary to protect Americans and evaluate the country's screening and vetting procedures. Representatives for the White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

The sharp disagreement doesn't bode well for the relationship between Trump's administration and the tech industry, after Trump and major tech leaders met last month to find ways to work together.

On Tuesday, the group of companies will discuss filing an amicus briefing attached to a lawsuit against Trump's order. An amicus briefing is a statement offering arguments or information to a judge by a party that's not a defendant or plaintiff. It's not clear what lawsuit the briefing would be attached to.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, meanwhile, has filed a separate suit against the ban.

