More proof emerges that Tesla may make a music service

Tesla owners might be closer to getting their very own streaming music service.

Thanks to some software sleuthing reported by clean energy news site Electrek, a new client was discovered as part of recent updates to the company's electric cars. The code revealed the name "TTunes" on a tab in the client alongside current tabs for streaming, radio and TuneIn.

Rumors first surfaced in June that Tesla met with major music labels about licensing for a service. Tesla indirectly responded to the rumors stating its goal "is to simply achieve maximum happiness for our customers."

"We believe it's important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose," the company said.

Tesla had no comment on the rumored service at this time.