More cuts at Verizon?

More job cuts are coming to Verizon Communications, its chief executive said Monday. The company, which is the No. 1 U.S. wireless provider, had announced in February it would eliminate about 10,000 jobs through attritions and layoffs.
But speaking this morning to a conference in Manhattan, Verizon Communications Co-Chief Executive Charles Lee said more job cuts might be coming. A spokesman for Verizon stressed that the company has yet to finalize its decision on how many more jobs would be eliminated.
