CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

More cuts at Verizon?

More job cuts are coming to Verizon Communications, its chief executive said Monday. The company, which is the No. 1 U.S. wireless provider, had announced in February it would eliminate about 10,000 jobs through attritions and layoffs. But speaking this morning to a conference in Manhattan, Verizon Communications Co-Chief Executive Charles Lee said more job cuts might be coming. A spokesman for Verizon stressed that the company has yet to finalize its decision on how many more jobs would be eliminated.

More job cuts are coming to Verizon Communications, its chief executive said Monday. The company, which is the No. 1 U.S. wireless provider, had announced in February it would eliminate about 10,000 jobs through attritions and layoffs.

But speaking this morning to a conference in Manhattan, Verizon Communications Co-Chief Executive Charles Lee said more job cuts might be coming. A spokesman for Verizon stressed that the company has yet to finalize its decision on how many more jobs would be eliminated.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real