The company's latest battery charging solutions offer single cable convenience for Apple users.

Mophie has announced some new external battery chargers aimed at users of iPhones, iPads, and AirPods. What's unique about them is that instead of recharging them with a Micro-USB cable, you can recharge them with the Lightning cable that came with your Apple device, cutting down on the number of cables you have to carry.

The two new PowerStation Plus units include an integrated Lightning cable for charging your device. The Powerstation Plus XL not only recharges via Lightning but can additionally be recharged wirelessly with any Qi-enabled wireless charging pad. The 10W USB-A output port on the Powerstation Plus XL lets you charge one device while the integrated Lightning cable charges another.

The new Mophie Powerstations are available now exclusively on mophie.com, Apple.com and in Apple Stores. In other words, don't expect to see discounts on them for a while. We're awaiting word on international pricing and will add it a soon as we get it.