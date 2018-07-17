CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile Accessories

Mophie's new Apple-exclusive Powerstation portable chargers recharge via Lightning

The company's latest battery charging solutions offer single cable convenience for Apple users.

mophie-powerstation-plus-xl-2Enlarge Image

The Mophie Powerstation Plus XL wirelessly recharging on a Belkin Qi-enabled charging pad.

David Carnoy/CNET

Mophie has announced some new external battery chargers aimed at users of iPhones, iPads, and AirPods. What's unique about them is that instead of recharging them with a Micro-USB cable, you can recharge them with the Lightning cable that came with your Apple device, cutting down on the number of cables you have to carry.

The two new PowerStation Plus units include an integrated Lightning cable for charging your device. The Powerstation Plus XL not only recharges via Lightning but can additionally be recharged wirelessly with any Qi-enabled wireless charging pad. The 10W USB-A output port on the Powerstation Plus XL lets you charge one device while the integrated Lightning cable charges another.

mophie-powerstation-plus-xl-4

Lightning port on left for recharging. USB-A port on right to charge an extra device.

 David Carnoy/CNET

The new Mophie Powerstations are available now exclusively on mophie.com, Apple.com and in Apple Stores. In other words, don't expect to see discounts on them for a while. We're awaiting word on international pricing and will add it a soon as we get it.

  • Powerstation: 6,040mAh, two USB ports, $60 (available indigo blue and millennial pink)
  • Powerstation XXL: 20,200mAh, three USB ports, $100 (available in black only)
  • Powerstation Plus: 6,040mAh, built-in Lightning connector and USB port, $80 (available in heather gray, slate and black)
  • Powerstation Plus XL: 10,000mAh, built-in Lightning connector and USB port, $100 (available in heather gray, slate, black and deep blue)
Next Article: Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best deals so far