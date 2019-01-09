CNET también está disponible en español.

Mophie Juice Pack Access battery case coming soon to latest iPhones

The battery cases for the iPhone XS/X, XS Max and XR aren't cheap, but they do feature wireless charging and full access to the Lightning port.

The Juice Pack Access will come in multiple color options.

Mophie will soon have a new battery case for the latest iPhones.

The Juice Pack Access is set to ship before the end of March and has a built-in battery, wireless charging capabilities and is cut out at the bottom so you can use the Lighting port to plug the Lightning EarPods -- or any other Lightning headphones. At $120, it definitely qualifies as a premium battery case. (No word on international pricing but we'll add it as soon as we get it).

The new design seems like a nice step forward for Mophie battery cases. It's also worth noting that while you can charge both your case and phone by laying them on a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad, you can also charge the case via USB-C. A cable is included.

Plug in those EarPods.

Key features

  • Full access to Lightning port
  • Priority+ charging will pass wireless and wired power to the iPhone first
  • Equipped with a built-in wireless receiver and transmitter
  • Can charge your phone with any Qi-enabled wireless charger, including Mophie's Charge Stream products
  • USB-C input for wired charging
  • Users may also charge the iPhone via the Lightning input
  • Reduced height profile with dimensions more like a traditional case
  • 2,200mAh battery for XS Max version
  • Available during Q1 2019 for $120
  • Comes in a variety of colors, including black, stone, gold, and dark red for the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS/X, and black, blue, and red for the iPhone XR

