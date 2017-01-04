Up Next These slick shades pack the power of Android for AR

Monster has announced that it will debut a set of truly wireless headphones (no cord between the earbuds) and showcase its expanded iSport and ClarityHD line of headphones. In addition, the company says it's going to introduce new Monster Blasters portable Bluetooth boomboxes and tells us all about a new strategic alliance that will, "set the stage for future growth and innovation and new lifestyle partners."

You can stream the whole event live right here (embedded above).

