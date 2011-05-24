Modern Warfare 3: The debut trailer

Now Playing: Watch this: Game trailer: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

As we reported earlier this month, Activision has confirmed in the form of a reveal trailer that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will ship November 8, 2011.

While it doesn't show actual gameplay footage, there is plenty of eye candy to drool over. Modern Warfare 3 will be set in various locales including New York City, London, Paris, and more. In addition to the action-packed single-player campaign, Modern Warfare 3 will also bring an update to what's considered the best online multiplayer experience on consoles.

Infinity Ward, the team behind the previous two Modern Warfare games, is back developing the third title as Activision continues its alternating of Call of Duty developers between Infinity Ward and Treyarch.

We'll have much more on Modern Warfare 3 from next month's E3 show in Los Angeles.