Trump defends his tweets as 'modern day presidential'

"Covfefe" is so two months ago. The latest presidential catchphrase that Twitter has turned into a meme is "modern day presidential," and it was just born on Saturday, when President Donald Trump went on social media to defend his use of social media.

My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

The tweet came after the president received criticism for his tweets about "Morning Joe" co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. He has called Brzezinski "dumb as a rock" and "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" and Scarborough "Psycho Joe" and "Crazy Joe."

By Saturday night, the president's tweet had been liked more than 100,000 times and retweeted more than 30,000 times. And of course, comments flowed in.

"It's modern day presidential!" about to become the tag line for every frat brother under discipline for throwing up on the carpet https://t.co/2EOQ8kyAzc — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 2, 2017

MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL TWEETS...



- Wake up at 6am

- Ignore everything important

- Insult Cable anchorwomen

- Call CNN Fake



Then go golf. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 1, 2017

Modern Day Presidential sounds like it should be the title of Easy D's debut album. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 1, 2017

Old School Presidential vs "Modern Day Presidential" as depicted by my sister's cat. pic.twitter.com/hcl2iXRHyw — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) July 2, 2017

Stop this never-ending Access Hollywood bus. We all want to get off. https://t.co/YgWKsPUKXL — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) July 2, 2017

No, it's JUDGEMENT DAY PRESIDENTIAL https://t.co/WR8bpMIoMs — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) July 1, 2017

The way I'm lying on my couch watching Netflix right now is MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL — Alena Smith (@internetalena) July 2, 2017

you can't be unpresidential if you're modern day presidential pic.twitter.com/qt2FAAitls — Amanda Peterson (@a__pet) July 1, 2017

The quote had some Twitter users reaching back to past presidents.

FDR's fireside chats were modern day presidential because he didn't spend them whining about Hoover after he won. — Okja Rule (@JustinCaffier) July 1, 2017

In his day, Lincoln would have handwritten base insults on tiny slips of paper and distributed them widely. https://t.co/QMa9txNxg6 — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) July 1, 2017

Trump is Modern Day Presidential, unlike the ancient, outdated mode of dignified leadership that goes all the way back to 7 months ago. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) July 2, 2017

And at least one tweet tied the new phrase back to the recent news report that fake Time magazine covers with Trump on the cover were spotted hanging in some of the president's private clubs.

Presidential vs. modern day presidential pic.twitter.com/wwckaxBeFD — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) July 2, 2017

