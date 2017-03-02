The Latest New Products Must-See

11 MWC videos you have to watch

From the BlackBerry KeyOne and the Nokia 3310 to the LG G6 and Moto G5, these videos will make it feel like you were at Mobile World Congress with all the cool phones and gadgets.

Mobile

Mobile World Congress 2017 has been a whirlwind of new phones, old phone nostalgia and the Samsung Galaxy S8: the elephant in the room that wasn't actually there. If you couldn't be in Barcelona to take it all in, these videos will make you feel like you're there -- just without the siestas.

Samsung used its MWC event to announce not the S8, but its March 29 unveiling in New York.

The classic Nokia mobile phone of the early 2000s is revamped with a slimmer body, color screen and yes, an update to the game Snake.

The LG G6 made one of the biggest splashes at the show with a tall and narrow 5.7-inch display, Google Assistant and a water-resistant design.

The BlackBerry KeyOne brings back the physical keyboard in a high-end Android 7.0 phone.

The entry-level Alcatel A5 is a modular phone, and one of its attachments is covered in LEDs that light up in sync with music or your voice -- it's pretty cool.

We compare the original Nokia 3310 feature phone with its modern throwback -- and wow!

If you want to shoot the best slow-motion footage with a phone, Sony's new phones, the XZ and XZS, will be right up your alley.

The new Nokia 6 has traditional Finnish design and 100-percent pure Android Nougat on board.

The Moto G5 Plus has a metal build, a high-end camera and better-than-expected specs all around for a budget phone.

ZTE's Blade V8 Mini and V8 Lite don't cost much and still have a metal body, Android Nougat and a dual-camera setup.

The screens on Sony's new midrange XA1 and XA Ultra Android phones stretch right to the edge of the phone. Though some sacrifices were made to make this happen.

