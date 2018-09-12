Here's one last leak for you: Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared to have accidentally tweeted what was meant as a private message.
But it wasn't really. The company had planned it all along, as part of the opening act for its September iPhone event, spoofing the Mission: Impossible movies.
For those wanting to read last-minute tea leaves, Cook's message said, "No. Who can get it here quickly?"
The tweet garnered hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes before being taken down. With Apple's event starting in mere minutes, we know why whatever it was needed to get there quickly, but inquiring minds want to know: What is "it"?
We found out when Apple's event began, showing an employee rushing a top-secret briefcase to Apple's Steve Jobs Theater before the event could begin.
But of course, those of us watching Twitter were thinking something else. The run-up to Apple's event this year has been unusually leaky, with seeming product names and marketing photos leaking on the web.
In the end though, Apple had some fun when the briefcase was opened and we saw what the super important thing was...
Well, you can watch for yourself.
First published Sept. 12 at 10:06 a.m. PT.
Updated at 10:30 a.m. PT: Added more details about Apple's Mission: Impossible stunt.
Apple Sept. 12 iPhone XS live blog and livestream
See everything that Apple has announced at its Sept. 12 event so far
Apple Event
-
reading•Mission: Impossible spoof opens Apple iPhone event
-
Sep 12•iPhone XS A12 Bionic chip is industry-first 7nm CPU
-
Sep 12•Apple’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS line tests your willingness to splurge
-
Sep 12•NBA's Steve Nash and iPhone could help your jump shot
-
Sep 12•iPhone XR, XS, XS Max: Apple's three new iPhones start at $749, $999, $1,099
-
•See All
Discuss: Mission: Impossible spoof opens Apple iPhone event
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.