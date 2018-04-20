Missing Scandal? 12 shows to stream on Netflix right now

If you're grieving the series finale of Scandal, rest assured it will be OK (eventually). Luckily there are plenty of shows featuring strong Olivia Pope-like women you can stream on Netflix this weekend for comfort.

Let's start with the obvious. If you haven't already sunk your teeth into both of these Shonda Rhimes shows, start here. Netflix has 13 seasons of Grey's Anatomy and 4 seasons of How to Get Away with Murder -- that's well over 300 hours of Shonda goodness to help you through these dark times. If you're missing the scandalousness of Scandal, start with How to Get Away with Murder. Viola Davis as Annalise Keating cannot be beat. But if you're missing the melodrama, fire up Grey's Anatomy and bring plenty of tissues.

This Netflix original dropped back in February, and stars Clare-Hope Ashitey as an assistant prosecutor wanting to try a hit-and-run case as a hate crime. The show was created by Veena Sud, who also created the series The Killing. Plus, Regina King is in it, if you somehow need more convincing. Unfortunately, though, there's just one season and it won't be renewed.

Even though Seven Seconds wasn't renewed, there are luckily four seasons of The Killing you can check out if you like a good murder mystery. This one stars the incredible Mireille Enos as detective Sarah Linden. Enos has been a favorite of mine since her work on Big Love, and she delivers an incredible performance here. After the show got cancelled by AMC, Netflix picked it up and brought a final season. So you don't have to be stressed about getting closure.

Missing the political drama of Scandal? Check out Tea Leoni in Madam Secretary, where she plays Elizabeth McCord, the secretary of state. Netflix has three seasons you can watch, plus CBS just renewed the show for a fifth season. So if you fall in love, you can look forward to future episodes. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Enlarge Image Giovanni Rufino

Priyanka Chopra is basically the definition of fierce. She plays Alex Parrish, an FBI recruit who becomes a suspect in a horrific terrorist attack. If you're looking for something high stakes, this thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. The first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix and the third premieres next week. Hurry and catch up!

In The Client List, Jennifer Love Hewitt plays Riley Parks, a single mother who takes a job at a spa that offers more than massages. There are only two seasons of this show, but on the plus side Hewitt is always charming. I'm not going to lie though, the real appeal of watching is Cybill Shepherd, who plays Hewitt's mother. Praise Cybill!

As you can tell from this article, I thoroughly enjoy how many teen actresses from my childhood have gotten their own TV shows. Gabrielle Union plays Mary Jane Paul, a TV anchor juggling her career and personal life. You can watch the first four seasons on Netflix, and a two-hour movie finale will air sometime in 2018.

Enlarge Image David Giesbrecht/Netflix

If you're missing Olivia Pope's stunning outfits, you may tire of Jessica Jones' uniform of mom jeans, black or white T-shirts and a black leather jacket. Still, Krysten Ritter plays the strong and snarky superheroine Jessica Jones and I'm all about it. Even though I'm generally starting to lose interest in most MCU TV shows, Jessica Jones' second season, which just dropped last month, was fantastic.

OK, we didn't actually need a Taken TV show. But I'm all in on Jennifer Beals. She plays Christina Hart, a handler for CIA operative Bryan Mills, who does dangerous rescue missions. There's been some drama around its sudden cancellation by NBC and move to Saturday night from its original Friday slot. So if you like the first season on Netflix, don't get too attached.

We honestly don't deserve the talents of Edie Falco. She plays Jackie, a nurse with a drug addiction and self-destructive tendencies. The show has its ups and downs, but Falco consistently gives a performance on par with her performance on The Sopranos. She even won a Best Actress Emmy for her role. And Netflix has all seven seasons to binge.

One last offering to help heal your pain. Broadchurch stars Olivia Colman and David Tennant as detectives investigating the death of a young boy found beaten on a beach. All three of the well-reviewed seasons are on Netflix. Definitely check out this crime drama if you're looking for something really good to help you cope with your Scandal loss.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Solving for XX: The tech industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."