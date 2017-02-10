Miranda Kerr accuses Facebook of stealing Snapchat's ideas

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

How do you know if your lover really loves you?

Don't you want them to support you? Fight for you, even?

Of course you do. It's touching then, that supermodel Miranda Kerr -- fiancee of Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel -- has come out in his defense. Or, rather, as his offense.

In an interview with the UK's Sunday Times last weekend (I unlocked the paywall), Kerr cannot help but express her derision toward Facebook.

"I cannot STAND Facebook," she began.

But wait, the official Miranda Kerr Facebook page has 8,264,208 likes.

Perhaps that's just business, for Kerr is sickened at what she sees as the heinous ways of Mark Zuckerberg and co.

"Can they not be innovative?" she said. "Do they have to steal all of my partner's ideas? I'm so appalled by that... When you directly copy someone, that's not innovation."

No, it isn't. Indeed, she's not the first to have wondered about Facebook's penchant for, well, being inspired by the work of others.

Zuckerberg's company does seem keen to release Snapchat-like features. It seems, though, that Kerr is especially upset with Facebook-owned Instagram releasing its own Snapchat-cloned ideas.

"It's a disgrace," she said. "How do they sleep at night?"

But, wait, the official Miranda Kerr Instagram page has 10.6 million followers.

I contacted Facebook to ask that very question on her behalf and, indeed, to see whether it had any other reaction to Kerr's words. I will update, should I hear.

They've got us, these technologies. No matter how much Kerr enjoys Snapchat's bitmoji -- "obsessed," she told the Times -- the likes of Facebook and Instagram overwhelm with their sheer volume and scope.

I cannot confirm that, as we here live and breathe, Facebook is busy creating brightly-colored spectacles that you can wear and post pictures from.

But who would be surprised if Instagram suddenly announced a brilliant, exciting new innovation: Instaspecs?

Or would it be Spectagrams?

