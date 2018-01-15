Warning: This is not going to be an objective story. I'm a lifelong, purple-bleeding, no-sideline-heaters, Tommy Kramer-jersey-owning Vikings fan. I watched stony-faced Bud Grant lose four Super Bowls. I remember that Gary Anderson missed kick. Don't even talk to me about Blair Walsh.

Minnesotans are born to Vikings disappointment sure as the snow flies in Duluth. I even put this line in my dad's 2014 obituary: "He would've liked the Minnesota Vikings to be his pallbearers, so they could let him down one last time."

And on Sunday night, after the Vikes had frittered away a 17-0 lead and were losing by one at home to the New Orleans Saints, I was ready for that letdown again. Just 10 seconds remained until we loyal fans could snap off the TV set and raise a rousing glass of "maybe next year."

But then, this.

Even the team didn't believe it.

WHAT ON THE WORLD JUST HAPPENED??!?!? — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 15, 2018

Since there are no words to describe this feeling, we'll just leave you with this.#BringItHome pic.twitter.com/8KCq3xnfAB — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 15, 2018

The team's play-by-play announcer couldn't hide his delight.

I became a little excited when making eye contact with #Vikings coaches shortly after #MinneapolisMiracle. pic.twitter.com/0QXO5DJTrN — Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) January 15, 2018

The noise from the sidelines was like a tornado, and we Minnesotans know tornadoes.

Former players were heard from.

I did. All the best my friend!! — Tommy Kramer (@Kramer9Tommy) January 15, 2018

@casekeenum7 @stefondiggs , I think I speak on behalf of @NBATVAhmad, and myself, we will gladly take the number 2 spot. Great job! Bring it home for all of us! Skol Vikings! — Tommy Kramer (@Kramer9Tommy) January 15, 2018

Famous faces started chiming in. Even Mr. T pitied the fool who didn't believe in the Purple.

Still shaking my head over the end of the #Vikings game. One of the all time great finishes in NFL history. Unsung heroes: Vikings offensive line which gave QB time to throw winning walk-off TD. Give ‘em credit and a pay raise — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 15, 2018

Congratulations Vikings, What a Play, What a Catch and What a Game... Wow! — Mr. T (@MrT) January 15, 2018

The @Vikings deserved that. Congratulations — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 15, 2018

And Twitter brought the poignant and the funny, from references to Prince (a Minnesotan who also wore some purple in his day) to videos of fans' over-the-top reactions. Apple Watch even worried that its Vikings-fan owners were having heart attacks.

Diggs looking at the Saints D after that TD pic.twitter.com/lh6QY2Utfn — ✭ 😎 Super Saiyan Rosé Petty 😎 ✭ (@SoopaMannieB) January 15, 2018

That final play reminds me of when you're playing Madden & you're trying to sack the quarterback, but you accidentally switch off to the cornerback because he's the nearest defender to the ball & you make him dive by accident. — Allan Lem (@AllanLemDFS) January 15, 2018

Half-naked snow angels. Tears of joy. And a lot of people yelling “Oh my god.” Here are the best videos of #vikings fans freaking out after tonight’s miracle catch and win: https://t.co/TpVeLh0xX0 — RandBall (@RandBall) January 15, 2018

I’ll be on @Morning_Joe tomorrow at 7:20 AM Eastern to talk about, oh, I don’t know, whether extra points really need to be kicked after game-winning TDs are scored with no time on the clock. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 15, 2018

That game had every element of a classic Vikings loss:

•Blew a lead

•Missed a kick wide left

•Threw a back breaking pick

•Made a big special teams mistake

But then Stefon Diggs called game. #Skol — Josiah Durie (@josiahdurie) January 15, 2018

#Vikings running backs were happy:

McKinnon: Craziest ending I’ve ever been a part of out of my 25 years.

Murray: It’s official, he [McKinnon] said he’s going to name his kid Stefon.

McKinnon: Stefon, my first kid is going to be named Stefon.

Murray: Mine is going to be Diggs. — VikingUpdate.com (@VikingUpdate) January 15, 2018

If you aren't a #Vikings fan you don't really get it. We have had so many of those go against us over the years. And one finally went our way. This is so much bigger than today. So much bigger than this year. #SKOL — Joshua Coan (@joshuamcoan) January 15, 2018

So confused. Now I have complete terror for next game. Can we actually be excited? What is he protocol! #skol — Steve Wistrcill (@wisty11) January 15, 2018

Social media can be a bitter, awful place. Between the Facebook family feuds and the anonymous Twitter hordes calling you out for everything from your photo to your name, all the insults thrown at the medium are probably justified.

But then some big, weird, crazy event comes along that should never have happened in a million years, and suddenly all the snarling tigers vanish for a second and it's like being at a big raucous party where everybody you know is laughing and drinking and slapping you on the back.

Trust us, New Orleans, we know your pain -- you've even caused us some of it, no hard feelings. Being on the losing end is absolutely zero fun. Have one of those Bourbon Street frozen daiquiris on us.

It won't take long before I'll be back to grumbling at Twitter and Facebook, to marveling at how mean people can be to those they don't even know, all while struggling not to do the same to people I don't even know.

But for just a while Sunday night, scrolling through Facebook and Twitter was like going to a huge party, where all your neighbors who've sat with you through heartbreaking loss after backbreaking loss were pinching themselves to see if they'd wake up. Keep sleeping for a few days, guys. It might still be a dream. A fabulous, wonderful, Skol-filled, purple dream.