Mind-altering? Kanye deletes tweets defending Trump meeting

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Drew Angerer, Getty Images

In politics, things can change almost as quickly as they do on Twitter.

You can be for something, then against something within, say, four minutes.

There were furrowed brows when Kanye West said he'd have voted for Donald Trump during a Sacramento concert last November. There were troubled minds after he met with Trump in December.

At the time, the president said they'd been friends for a long time. And West explained himself on Twitter like this: "I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues."

These issues, he tweeted at the time, "included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago."

Suddenly, both those tweets have now been erased. And TMZ is reporting that Trump's recent order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries -- vehemently opposed by many tech companies -- is at the heart of Kanye's change of mind.

Kanye's representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

West's wife, famed TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, has been an open opponent of the president's. She took to Twitter to mock the immigration order.

Some will surely speculate she may have attempted to influence Kanye's thinking. After all, she's the only person he follows on Twitter.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.