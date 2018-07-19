Godzilla isn't known for putting people at ease. And in this teaser trailer for the new movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, we get to see firsthand just how horrifying he is.

The new movie follows scientist Dr. Emma Russell (played by Vera Farmiga), who works for the monster-hunting organization Monarch, and her daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown). Emma's ex-husband is played by Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler). Other characters include Dr. Ishiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) and Dr. Vivienne Graham (Sally Hawkins.)

Reach Monarch A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) on Jul 18, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

In this video posted on Instagram Thursday, we see Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) as Madison trying to message for help on an arcane radio system.

She says she's trying to reach Monarch -- the Godzilla-hunting organization her mother works for. Her hands are also bandaged. But when she's finally connected to someone, it's just a series of feedback and scattered voices.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters plans to show not only Godzilla but also a few of his well-known monster allies and enemies -- specifically, King Ghidorah, Mothra and Rodan.

The new movie "follows the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance," according to the official synopsis.

Last week, fans got a glimpse of Godzilla's new look as well as his "atomic fire breath" in action. The new movie will also lead into the future King Kong/Godzilla crossover movie.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters worldwide on May 31, 2019.

Stay tuned here for more possible trailers, footage and information about Godzilla: King of the Monsters from our Comic-Con 2018 news coverage. You can see which panels we'll be attending here.