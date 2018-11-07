Midterm election 2018: Twitter reacts to Democrats gaining control of the House

In 2018, elections are something of a tech story, thanks to the impact of social media and the potential, terrifying effects of hackers getting involved.
Social media has a significant role to play in every election, perhaps now more than ever. Here's how Twitter reacted to the 2018 mid-terms.
In the lead up to the election, the "voting in 2016 vs. voting in 2018" meme was getting a lot of traction.
Ah yes, the world we inhabit has changed much in the last two years, regardless of which way you swing. We're all different people compared with the ones who voted in 2016.
Later people became really excited about having voted. Everyone was tweeting selfies with the "I voted" sticker. Elon Musk stuck his on his forehead:
And of course the internet had a field day with that one. The photoshops keep on coming...
The drive to bring more people to the polls this time around has been a huge story, and a huge part of Twitter. In the early going there was a broad, general joy at taking part in the democratic process. This is a good thing.
And yes Andrew W.K. I agree.
Now that the dust in beginning to settle, it looks like Republicans will retain control of the Senate.
Ted Cruz has narrowly been re-elected in an intensely close race with Democrat Beto O'Rourke. That was a major talking point online and an important one. Cruz's victory most likely secured control of the Senate for the Republicans.
If you've spent any time on Twitter, you're probably aware: Twitter and Cruz don't really get along.
But perhaps the biggest news of the night: most have called the House for the Democrats.
A number of polls have been released, putting a temperature gauge to the mood of the nation. Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed to the Supreme Court was apparently front and center of many voters' minds.
And many believe the country is currently on the wrong track.
One stat I found interesting: early numbers seem to suggest a very, very strong voter turnout, which is a good thing regardless of who you voted for.
Also a lot of women have been nominated to the House. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at the age of 29.
There were a number of firsts this time round. Sharice Davids because the first Native American woman elected to Congress and the first openly LGBTQ Congress member from Kansas.
Jared Polis became the first openly gay man to be elected as a governor of a US state (Colorado).
Donald Trump broke a rare eight hour silence on Twitter to call the night a "success".
Some begged to differ...
But regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, we can all celebrate Guy Fieri being rightfully re-elected as Mayor of Flavortown.
Nothing but respect for my Flavortown President.
