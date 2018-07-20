Xbox

Microsoft's announced on July 19 that its gaming division had a bumper year, reaching $10 billion in revenue for the full year, ending June 30.

GamesIndustry.biz reports that while Microsoft's revenues are up year-on-year, they don't quite reach the lofty heights of Sony's game and network services which reported revenues of $17 billion. They did, however, eclipse Nintendo's full-year revenue of $9.7 billion.

We don't know how many Xboxs that equates too -- Microsoft don't reveal those figures -- but we do know that the active users on Xbox Live swelled to 57 million, up 4 million on the previous quarter.

The growth was also attributed to strong performances by third-party releases that contributed to Xbox software and services revenue growth of 36 percent. That's a positive sign, considering the lack of big budget AAA exclusive titles on Xbox's horizon. The company showed at E3 in June it's willing to back in its platform, buying four development studios and starting up a new one to deliver quality first party titles.

The growth of the Xbox business helped Microsoft to a 14 percent increase in company-wide revenue for the year at $110 billion.

Comic-Con 2018: We're headed to America's epic entertainment geekfest, and bringing you all the latest.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.