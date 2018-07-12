Microsoft's Whiteboard collaboration app debuts for Windows 10, coming to iOS

Microsoft

Microsoft is getting back work with its Whiteboard collaboration app.

The stylus-based tool is now available for download by Windows 10 and is soon coming to iOS users as well, Microsoft said Thursday. The app allows users working either in person or remotely to use a stylus, keyboard or finger to share notes, graphs, shapes and images among their group.

"The Whiteboard app is the digital reincarnation of the physical whiteboard everyone is familiar with, but better," Microsoft said in a statement. "It is a freeform intelligent canvas where teams and individuals can ideate, create, and collaborate visually, in real-time."

A web preview version is also available, and Microsoft said it will deliver an Android version "in the future." Microsoft has been teasing its Whiteboard app for some time and made a public preview available for Windows 10 users in December.

Whiteboard for Windows 10 can be downloaded from the Windows Store. A version for any iOS device will be available at the App Store "soon," and the web preview can be downloaded from Microsoft.

A free Microsoft Account or paid Office 365 account is required for Windows 10 devices, while an Office 365 commercial account is required at this time for the iOS and web previews, Microsoft said.