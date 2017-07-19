Microsoft today released a video on YouTube debuting a brand new smart thermostat called GLAS. According to the video (embedded above), GLAS has presence-detection capabilities, registers indoor and outdoor air quality data and sends customers daily usage reports.

Screenshot from YouTube

As far as tech goes, Microsoft says the thermostat harnesses Windows' 10 IoT Core OS, Cortana voice control and Microsoft Azure. Its partner, Johnson Controls, is handling product manufacturing.

GLAS, which is designed for homes and businesses, presents an intriguing alternative to the current leaders in the smart thermostat space: Nest, Ecobee and Honeywell.

Nest's Learning Thermostat, now in its third iteration, works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Home. Ecobee's Ecobee3 and Ecobee4 thermostats, like Honeywell's Lyric thermostats, work with Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri-based HomeKit platform.

This will be the first Cortana-powered thermostat we've seen and, judging by the video, its innovative see-through design is poised to rival the attractive Nest. We're tracking down pricing and availability details now, so check back soon for updates.

Microsoft and Johnson Controls did not immediately respond to a request for comment.