Microsoft likely will show off Xbox Project Scorpio on June 11

Get ready for Microsoft's Xbox Project Scorpio.

The company's Xbox Twitter page on Wednesday hinted that it will talk up the newest version of its popular gaming console in its press conference at the E3 gaming show at 2 p.m. PT on June 11 in Los Angeles. The company said, "Brace for big news" and included a photo of the components of its new console.

Microsoft didn't flat out say it will show off Project Scorpio, but the photo it shared is the same it displayed at the end of its E3 keynote last year. It includes the image of a ultra-high-def 4K chip, a resolution that the current generation of Xbox doesn't support.



Microsoft says Project Scorpio -- coming in the fourth quarter of 2017 -- is both the future of Xbox and the most powerful game console ever made. The catch is that it doesn't play any new games but instead will play older games at much better resolution.

With 4.5 times the power of an original Xbox One, Microsoft claims Project Scorpio can run those same games at ultra-high-def 4K resolution at a butter-smooth 60 frames per second. Compare that to today's Xbox One, which still struggles to output many games at 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution (1080p).

CNET's Sean Hollister contributed to this report.

