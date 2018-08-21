Microsoft didn't host a physical press conference at this year's Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, but it offered a livestream announcement in the form of a special episode of Inside Xbox.

Here's what they announced:

Hunt: Showdown, a competitive multiplayer shooter from Crytek -- with PVP and PVE -- for Xbox Game Preview. You play as a bounty hunter and kill monsters for gold in a 1K sandbox map.

PUBG 1.0 hits Xbox One on Sept. 4



Limited edition PUBG Xbox One controller. Has grips on the triggers, ships in October.

New customizable Xbox One controllers from Xbox Design Lab -- five new camo options and five new shadow options.

Battlefield V: Tides of War introduces combat roles with unique loadouts and abilities, along with the ability to customize your company.

Battlefield V Xbox One X bundle includes a unique 1TB console.

State of Decay 2: Daybreak pack arrives Sept. 12, includes new Blood Plague Juggernaut.

Sea of Thieves: Forsaken Shores is adding Devil's Roar, a new area with volcanos that can erupt, throwing rocks down and creating explosions. Adds Cargo Run quests for merchants.

Fresh trailer for Fallout 76

Ori and the Will of the Wisps new mode.

Several PC games, including ReCore Definitive Edition, Super Lucky's Tale, Disneyland Adventures, Rush: A Disney PIxar Adventure and Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate collection



New environment for Metro Exodus takes players far from Moscow.

A new Life is Strange 2 gameplay trailer -- episode 1 of 5 comes out Sept. 27

Devil May Cry 5 comes out March 8, 2019, first gameplay shown. Nero is seen fighting the Goliath boss, and flings him into a building.

Sable is a cel-shaded, desert-trekking adventure game inspired by Tintin, Moebius, Studio Ghibli and Akira. You play as a young girl who leaves her clan for the first time to explore on her hoverbike, and it's out in late 2019.

Halo: Fireteam Raven -- the Halo arcade game that's been playable Dave & Busters in the US -- is coming to UK, Australia, the Middle East, Canada, China, and more.

A new, improved Halo: The Master Chief Collection -- four full games -- is coming to Game Pass on Sept. 1.

Game Pass beta app available on Google Play Store for Android, with limited spots on iOS.

DayZ is coming to Xbox Game Preview on Aug. 29.



A new trailer for Division 2 was shown.



Shadow of the Tomb Raider will add an underwater survival focus, and the Warrior's Trial will see everything trying to kill Lara (including puzzle elements). There'll also be Tomb Raider 1TB Xbox One X bundle with a one-month GamePass trial and 14-day Gold trial.



The Dark Pictures Anthology from Supermassive Games was revealed. The first game, Man of Medan, comes to Xbox One in 2019, with two games a year after that.



Forza Horizon 4 adds a team adventure mode, which allows all players to contribute to the team's overall scores. You'll be able to seamlessly swap between offline and online modes, without backing out to a menu.



We're not expecting to see any major new hardware from the company, so don't get excited about an Xbox Two. Instead, Microsoft said it will show off the "latest on Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2," as well as "exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content for many other games." We'll update this story with the news as it happens.

Nvidia already kicked off Gamescom week with the announcement of its new GTX 2080 video card.