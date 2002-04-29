Microsoft, Volvo carpool technologies

Microsoft announced on Monday that its Windows CE operating system is being used in cars from Volvo. The navigation systems in new Volvo S60, S80 and Cross Country models were developed by Mitsubishi Electric and are accessed through Microsoft's operating system. Drivers can interact with the navigation systems through the voice capabilities of the Microsoft OS. The cars are available worldwide.
Microsoft also has deals and partnerships with the likes of Accenture and BMW.
