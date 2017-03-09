Microsoft: Systems seem safe from WikiLeaks alleged CIA hacks

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Central Intelligence Agency's alleged hacking tools shouldn't be able to crack the latest Windows PCs.

That's according to a Microsoft statement Thursday afternoon, which was responding to a Tuesday data dump from WikiLeaks that accused the CIA of creating programs that take advantage of unknown vulnerabilities in nearly all the world's mobile phones, tablets and computers. The software can even target smart TVs and connected cars, WikiLeaks said. CNET hasn't been able to verify whether the documents are real or have been altered.

Regardless, Microsoft said computers powered by its Windows 10 software should be safe from the "dated" vulnerabilities that appear to target "older systems."

"We take security issues very seriously and are continuing a deeper analysis to determine if additional steps are necessary to further protect our customers," the company said in an emailed statement. It also pledged to send updates to customers should any new threats be found.

Apple and Google have similarly said customers running their latest software appear to be safe from vulnerabilities, though about 97 percent of devices powered by Android are running on older software.

Other tech giants, like Samsung and LG, are still looking into the situation.

