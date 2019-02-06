Microsoft Studios changes name to more fun-sounding Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft

Microsoft Studios got a small name change Tuesday to reflect the brand's evolution "from its original roots."

The new name, Xbox Game Studios, hints at the company's ambitions to push the Xbox brand beyond its console origins. All of its first-party titles have hit PC in recent years and a game conference schedule indicated that it plans to bring Xbox Live support to iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch.

Xbox Game Studios is made up of 13 developers, some of which are responsible for major franchises such as Age of Empires, Forza, Gears of War, Halo and Minecraft, corporate vice president Matt Booty wrote in a blog post. These include:

The company got pretty aggressive in acquiring game studios in 2018, but Booty didn't spill the beans on what the new additions are working on -- some of them could be developing games for the Xbox One's successor.

"As a gaming organization, we have never been in a better position to deliver a diverse line-up of exclusive games for Xbox fans now, and in the future," he wrote.

Booty highlighted how its big upcoming titles, such as Crackdown 3 (which hits on Feb. 15) Gears 5, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, will be available on Xbox One and PC (along with its Game Pass subscription service).

