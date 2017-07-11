Microsoft pulls the plug on support for Windows Phone 8.1

CNET

RIP Windows Phone 8.1.

Microsoft said on Tuesday that it was ending support for Windows Phone 8.1, one of the more notable updates to its troubled mobile operating system.

The writing has been on the wall for a while for Windows Phone, which hasn't gotten a meaningful update or any new products in two years. While Microsoft continues to support Windows 10 mobile, the move marks another sad chapter in Microsoft's desperate struggle to gain relevancy in smartphones at a time when iPhones and phones running on Google's Android software dominate the world.

Windows Phone 8.1 was the fourth iteration of the mobile operating system, and introduced the Cortana digital assistant to the phone. High-end devices like the Lumia 930 sported the new software, and companies like HTC, Acer and Alcatel offered products using the platform.

But the lack of app support and consumer interest in the phones, which offered a unique tile-based user interface similar to the PC version of Windows. The Windows 10 mobile update hasn't fared much better, and there is minimal support from device makers.