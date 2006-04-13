Microsoft names chief accounting officer

Microsoft on Thursday named former Dow Chemical controller Frank H. Brod as its chief accounting officer and corporate controller. Brod replaces Scott DiValerio, who was named in November to head the Microsoft unit that sells software to, and manages relations with, computer makers. "Frank brings to Microsoft great talent and skills both in finance and business leadership," said CFO Chris Liddell, who joined Microsoft a year ago.

According to documents filed Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Brod will get a salary of $411,000, a $300,000 signing bonus, a $450,000 relocation allowance and will be eligible for a bonus of up to 120 percent of his salary. In addition, Brod will get a grant of 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock that will vest over five years.