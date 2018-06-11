Microsoft will no longer officially participate in a variety of product-support forums for some older software and hardware, save monitoring them for bad behavior. None of this comes as a surprise, but you've probably been looking elsewhere for your Zune answers, anyway. (And Zune is the only one it'll be locking against updates.)
In a blog post Monday, Microsoft listed the following:
- Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 RT
- Microsoft Security Essentials
- Internet Explorer 10
- Office 2010, 2013
- Surface Pro (presumably the oldest models), Surface Pro 2, Surface RT, Surface 2
- Microsoft Band -- this topic will be locked. Users are invited to participate in the Microsoft Band 2 topic.
- Mobile devices forum -- Microsoft support will continue in "Other Windows mobile devices" topic
- Zune -- this topic will be locked, but will remain available for browsing
