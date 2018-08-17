Microsoft's Gamescom livestream -- watch it here

Xbox/Screenshot by Andrew Hoyle

Microsoft isn't hosting a physical press conference at this year's Gamescom in Germany, but it's offering a livestream announcement in the form of a special episode of Inside Xbox.

The good news is that we'll be embedding the stream here when it starts so you can watch it from the comfort of your favorite tech site. You lucky people.

The event is set to start at 7:30 a.m. PT/4:30 p.m. local time Tuesday.

We're not expecting to see any major new hardware from the company, so don't get excited about an Xbox Two, or anything radical like that. Instead, Microsoft said it will show off the "latest on Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, and State of Decay 2," as well as "exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content for many other games."

Check out our full guide on what to expect from Gamescom 2018, which runs from Tuesday through Aug. 25 in Cologne. Keep your eye on our Gamescom hub page for more news from the show floor.