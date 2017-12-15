Xbox

A million people already started playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Microsoft's Xbox One game console, but a few more could enter the fray thanks to a Microsoft holiday promotion.

From Dec. 17 to Dec. 31, Microsoft will throw in a free copy of of PUBG with every Xbox One X purchase, Microsoft said Friday. The viral-hit game, which arrived Tuesday on Xbox One, ordinarily costs $30, while the Xbox One X console costs $500. Be warned, though: the promotion is available only "in select regions," and the company said you'll have to check with retailers to see if you can get the deal.

In the first 48 hours since the game arrived on Microsoft's Xbox One game console, more than a million people have played it, Microsoft also said. That may sound like a lot, but on PC, already 20 million copies have sold. On Friday, 2.8 million people were playing simultaneously, according to Valve Software's Steam gaming platform statistics.

In PUBG, you and up to 99 other players drop into a virtual world where you have to find weapons, including frying pans, to survive. The last player standing wins. If you're thinking about playing on Xbox, be sure to check this list of five things you should know about PUBX on Xbox One from my colleague Sean Hollister.