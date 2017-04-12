Microsoft sets May 2 for (Surface-less) New York event

The company will hold an event in New York featuring CEO Satya Nadella, but don't expect to get a glimpse of a new Surface Pro tablet.

Computers
A fresh version of the Surface Pro tablet isn't expected at the May 2 event.

A fresh version of the Surface Pro tablet isn't expected at the May 2 event.

 Sarah Tew/CNET


Microsoft plans to hold a splashy event in New York City on May 2.

CEO Satya Nadella is slated to speak, but don't expect an appearance by a new Surface Pro. A reveal of a fresh version of the tablet is unlikely.

The plans are in line with earlier reporting on CNET sister site ZDNet, which said last month that the company's Surface Book 2 tablet won't be announced at the US spring unveiling, as Microsoft has done in the past. The report also noted a new phone was unlikely.

With Surface tablets sitting out on the sidelines again, Microsoft hasn't offered brand-new Surface Book or Surface Pro since October 2015.

More stories

Up Next: These hackers want to do your taxes, and take your refund too
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF