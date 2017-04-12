Microsoft sets May 2 for (Surface-less) New York event

Sarah Tew/CNET



Microsoft plans to hold a splashy event in New York City on May 2.

CEO Satya Nadella is slated to speak, but don't expect an appearance by a new Surface Pro. A reveal of a fresh version of the tablet is unlikely.

The plans are in line with earlier reporting on CNET sister site ZDNet, which said last month that the company's Surface Book 2 tablet won't be announced at the US spring unveiling, as Microsoft has done in the past. The report also noted a new phone was unlikely.

With Surface tablets sitting out on the sidelines again, Microsoft hasn't offered brand-new Surface Book or Surface Pro since October 2015.