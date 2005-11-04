Microsoft buys Foldershare.com

Yesterday, Microsoft acquired FolderShare, an online file synchronization service that allows subscribers to access data from a variety of mobile devices. For example, if you rely on a particular customer sales spreadsheet, you can access it anytime from your office, your home computer, or a mobile device while on the road. FolderShare automatically syncs the updated data and also allows others to have access to your files, say, for collaborations. Our only real complaint with the service was the lack of encryption.