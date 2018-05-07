Microsoft Build 2018, Day 2: Livestream, start time, what to expect

After a first day full of mind-melting discussion about what's next in AI, cloud computing, machine learning and a Cortana/Alexa friendship, Microsoft's Build 2018 continues with its second-day keynote. Day 2 is usually a bit more down-to-earth, with more approachable reveals of features we're likely to see if the audience of developers takes Microsoft up on its new programming interfaces.

You can catch the livestream here tomorrow, May 8, starting at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. UK), or on Microsoft's site. But if you'd prefer to hear about Android, Google Assistant and other Alphabet-oriented updates, Google's I/O conference starts Tuesday; here's how and when to watch it.

Day 2 is when we expect to hear about Microsoft's Timeline cross-device handoff, which finally rolled out in the Windows April 2018 update, as well as the new Your Phone app for handing off between a mobile device and Windows. And we'll probably hear more about its Windows Sets feature for grouping apps, data and sites in tabs that's been in beta since last year and was recently expanded in the latest Redstone 5 release of an upcoming version of Windows 10.

There have also been rumors about a Cloud Clipboard for cutting and pasting across devices spotted in that build, so perhaps we'll hear about that as well. But we doubt there will be any new Surface hardware.

The bulk of Build will really focus on Microsoft's tools for building business applications using its Azure cloud-computing platform and the whizzy new features Microsoft would like developers to take advantage of. If that's what floats your boat, our colleagues at ZDNet are all over it.