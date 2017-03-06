Omar's comin': Michael Kenneth Williams joins Han Solo film

StarWars.com

It's official: Omar's comin'.

Michael Kenneth Williams has joined the cast of the upcoming Han Solo standalone film, scheduled for release on May 25, 2018. The news was reported by Variety on Friday, and confirmed by StarWars.com on Monday.

Details about Williams' role haven't been announced yet, but who better to join a film about the fast-talking, Greedo-shooting smuggler? Whether playing Omar Little in HBO's acclaimed "The Wire," Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire," or Freddy Knight in "The Night Of," Williams' characters are always mesmerizing and powerful.

Williams' Omar, of course, delivered what might be the most iconic line of "The Wire": "You come at the king, you best not miss." And if anyone in space hears ominous whistling of "The Farmer in the Dell," start looking for cover.

The Han Solo film takes place sometime before Han meets Luke and Leia in "Star Wars: A New Hope," and stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke are also in the cast.