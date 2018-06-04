Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

iPhones and iPads will soon be able to make a 3D emoji of your own face that moves when you do. Apple calls the feature "Memoji," and it's an offshoot of Animoji, the animated emoji that live inside iMessage in Apple's iOS 12 software update.

Sound familiar? Samsung crossed the you-emoji finish line first when it released AR Emoji on its two Galaxy S9 phones. But, despite being made with the help of Oscar winners who know how to do face capture really well, AR Emoji are creepy, weird and rarely look like the scores of CNET editors who tried it.

3D emoji are the next evolution in avatars that people personalize to mark their identity and interact with others online.

We won't know for sure how Apple's Memoji will stack up to AR Emoji until we actually get a chance to make and use our own Memoji, but I can already see at least one early win for the iPhone.

Your Memojis might actually look like you

I can already tell that Memoji have more customization options for your 3D avatar than AR Emoji. The Galaxy S9 has zero options for curly hair and not enough skin tones to choose from.

Even in the short Memoji presentation, I already saw at least two styles for curly and wavy tresses, and at least ten shades for realistic skin (you can also make yourself purple, 'cause why not?).

Memoji lets you choose your eye color, eye shape, ear shape, add freckles, pick from multiple glasses frames, tint lenses, add earrings. These are limited choices in the Galaxy S9, which sets up your AR Emoji for you by scanning your face using the phone's selfie camera.

The Anomoji update in iOS 12 (coming this fall) gives all avatars the ability to stick out their tongues, which is something that AR Emoji doesn't do, no matter how often I've tried.

The Galaxy S9's claim to fame is that AR Emoji uses the selfie-camera to make your emoji fast, but I'd rather be able to make my emoji look and feel like me -- even though it's far more cutesy-cartoony than the Galaxy S9's more realistic-but-unsettling AR Emoji.

What Samsung does better (so far)

Samsung's greatest strength with AR Emoji is the ability to share it with any phone on any platform that accepts animated GIFs (you can record videos, too).

Apple's Memoji appears to work within iMessage and FaceTime only, which means you'll only be able to share them with other iPhone and iPad users, and not on platforms like Facebook.

AR Emojis generate quickly and lives in the camera app, and you can make AR Emoji of other people, not just yourself (I'm still not sure why you'd want to do this).

You can overlay another character, to "become" Mickey or Minnie Mouse, for example (Samsung has a partnership with Disney).

Still up in the air: How iPhone's Memoji works

One important piece of the puzzle is how Apple's Memoji works. Does it use the front-facing iPhone or iPad camera just to track your motions once you've built your avatar from scratch?

Will it matter if you have a 3D depth-sensing camera (just the iPhone X for now) or will it work with 2D cameras as well (e.g. any iPhone)?

We also don't know how well Memoji tracks your face. Samsung's AR Emoji avatars quiver and twitch when your face is idle, which spins the creep factor dial to high, but Animoji have a slight case of the shakes, too. From the presentation, it looks like Memoji might also jiggle while you're collecting your thoughts.

I absolutely can't wait to test this out at the first chance I get.

Neither Apple, Samsung or Loom.ai -- the company behind the Galaxy S9's AR Emoji -- immediately responded to a request for comment.

