Melania Trump's jewelry line plugged on White House website

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Many business people are thrilled that one of their own is now president.

They believe that, like so many of their ilk, Donald Trump will get things done.

Business people, though, are fond of money. Its lure is their manna. So they can't help but tout their wares and look for new avenues of revenue at every moment.

I wonder, though, how readers of the updated White House website will feel about having a jewelry line being touted as part of the new First Lady's biography.

It reads: "In April 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection, 'Melania™ Timepieces & Jewelry,' on QVC."

Could this be the first time that a trademark has adorned a First Lady's biography? Is this a healthy sign of a new business-like America? Or does this sit a little uncomfortably next to details of Melania Trump's charitable endeavors, which are extensive, as well details of her modeling career?

Oddly, many brands from the corrupt media also get a plug, having hosted Melania Trump's pictures. Even Vanity Fair, one of Trump's biggest bete-noires, gets a mention.

Those who graze in sanctimonious pastures may feel that all this brand plugging is a troubling inclusion. This especially when some wonder about Donald Trump's business interests and how they might conflict with -- or complement -- his presidential role.

On the other hand, this is now a government of the people. If the people want to market their jewelry, why should they be sniffed at?

I can find no current listings for Melania Trump's bijoux on the QVC site. I worry, though, whether any revival of this collection might cause friction. Well, there's also an Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry Collection.

I wonder if now some enterprising sort will launch a Nancy Reagan twinset line ("based on her iconic style") or a Laura Bush lipstick collection ("based on her iconic smile").