Mega Man 11 headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2018

In honor of his 30th anniversary, Mega Man is getting a refreshed look, a new game and a series of classic rereleases.

It's been seven long years since the last traditional Mega Man game was released, with Mega Man 10 coming out in 2010. But in celebration of Mega Man's 30th anniversary,  the Blue Bomber is making a comeback. 

Capcom announced Monday via Twitch TV that Mega Man 11 is coming in late 2018 for PS4, XBox One, Switch and PC, and all the games from the Mega Man X series are coming to the same platforms. Perhaps most exciting of all, Capcom updated the graphics for Mega Man, shying away from the 8-bit treatments of old, and giving him a slender frame that looks both cool and cute.

The Mega Man Twitter account has been giving more info about the game with gameplay videos, concept art and tons of other stuff:

