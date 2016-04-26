Mechanical doping: Cyclist gets 6-year ban for using bike with hidden motor

Enlarge Image Tim de Waele/Corbis

Sneaky, but not sneaky enough. When Belgian cycling star Femke Van den Driessche pulled out of the last lap of a race in January, organizers discovered her bike had parts that didn't belong: a hidden motor and battery inside the seat tube, controlled by a Bluetooth switch inside the handlebars.

It's the first known case of "mechanical doping" in cycling history, and Wednesday marks the first punishment. The 19-year-old has been stripped of her titles, fined a sum of 20,000 Swiss francs (roughly $20,000) and banned from competing in the sport for six years.

In January, Van den Driessche pleaded that the bike wasn't hers but rather an identical one that belonged to a friend. Though the friend confirmed that, it may not have had any bearing on the sentence.

The offending bicycle was discovered using a magnetic resonance scanner, which the Union Cycliste Internationale governing body intends to use heavily at future cycling events.