McLaren can't stop building adorable 'cars' for children

The latest one runs on the power of parenting -- or whatever's left over from parenting.

McLaren
Toys and Games

The only McLarens that I can afford are the ones that I can't fit in. Now, the British automaker has yet another creation that I will most certainly break if I attempt to use it.

The McLaren 570S Push Sports Car is a pretty straightforward toy. The kid sits in the car, and the parents use their own energy (whatever's left of it, at least) to push said kid around. There's a storage area under the seat, and like so many actual cars, there are multiple cup holders inside for juice and such.

mclaren-570s-push-promoEnlarge Image

Aww.

 McLaren

You're not going to get working electronics, fake engine noise or anything like that here -- it's appealing to a much younger audience, one that probably won't even remember that they spent time in a McLaren 570S Push, even though that's almost certainly a memory worth keeping.

Best of all, it's pretty darn cheap. When it goes on sale through Amazon in September, the McLaren 570S Push will cost $80.

That's a far cry from the $485 or so it would cost to get McLaren's other kids toy, the Ride-On McLaren P1. That one is for slightly older children, as it packs an electric motor that takes it up to a breakneck pace of 3 mph. No matter what, both are significantly less expensive than even the cheapest McLaren, the 570S, which starts around $189,000.

9
Performance
8
Features
9
Design
6
Media & Connectivity
CNET Review
$184,900.00

More stories

Next Article: After Charlottesville, tech divided on Trump councils
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF