McDonald's Szechuan Sauce is coming back, but it might be a trap

In a really predictable turn of events, McDonald's is capitalizing on the madness of "Rick & Morty" and Szechuan Sauce and maybe, kind of, sort of, might release the sauce wide for the first time in years. (If you're confused why this sauce has a cult following, here's some background on how Adult Swim made the 1998 Mulan tie-in sauce the Holy Grail of its show.)
OK, so, it's tied to promotion for a podcast. And yes, it's still completely unclear when or even if you and I will truly get a chance to try the famed (fabled? I mean, can anyone confirm it even actually exists at this point?) sauce.
The sauce was re-released in October to some seriously angry fans, and after the madness that ensued, Mickey D's said it would bring back the Szechuan.
Still unknown: The state of a "Rick & Morty" fourth season -- while we're dreaming of things, maybe they'll release that news Feb. 22 as well.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.