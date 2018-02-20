McDonald's Szechuan Sauce is coming back, but it might be a trap

In a really predictable turn of events, McDonald's is capitalizing on the madness of "Rick & Morty" and Szechuan Sauce and maybe, kind of, sort of, might release the sauce wide for the first time in years. (If you're confused why this sauce has a cult following, here's some background on how Adult Swim made the 1998 Mulan tie-in sauce the Holy Grail of its show.)

We heard you and have been working tirelessly to bring back The Sauce. On 2/22, we announce when/where Szechuan Sauce will return, but also answer the burning question: “What happened to The Sauce?!” To find out, visit https://t.co/Gcrq5kM71E or download the podcast series. pic.twitter.com/ezHbAqL82i — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 20, 2018

OK, so, it's tied to promotion for a podcast. And yes, it's still completely unclear when or even if you and I will truly get a chance to try the famed (fabled? I mean, can anyone confirm it even actually exists at this point?) sauce.

The sauce was re-released in October to some seriously angry fans, and after the madness that ensued, Mickey D's said it would bring back the Szechuan.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

Still unknown: The state of a "Rick & Morty" fourth season -- while we're dreaming of things, maybe they'll release that news Feb. 22 as well.