Maxxan gets $26 million in funding

Maxxan Systems said Tuesday it received a $26 million first round of funding from Venrock Associates and U.S. Venture Partners, which jointly led the round. Maxxan, based in San Jose, Calif., developed technology designed to allow corporate customers to enlarge or decrease the size of their storage area networks without shutting down systems.
