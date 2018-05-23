If you've been clamoring for a new series from Simpsons creator Matt Groening, you've got to hang on just a few more months.
Groening's upcoming animated series Disenchantment will hit Netflix Aug. 17, according to a tweet from the show's Twitter account Wednesday.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Disenchantment is set in a medieval kingdom called Dreamland and stars a "hard-drinking young princess" named Bean and her elf buddy Elfo and personal demon Luci. Abbi Jacobson of Broad City will voice Bean.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.