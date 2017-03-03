Math is like magic on the Numberphile YouTube channel

For the past few weeks, I've been sharing YouTube channels that you may not know about, but are all fun and interesting in different ways. After all, everyone knows you can watch basics like sports replays and music videos on YouTube, but a good channel can become a destination for you if the content is up your alley.

Previously, I've shared Every Frame a Painting, First We Feast's Hot Ones, Smarter Everyday, Ten Second Songs and several others.

This week, I'm going to share an educational channel about math called Numberphile, but don't hit the back button on your browser and let the content scare you off; I promise it's really interesting. I'm personally not great at math, but watching these videos makes the concepts much less daunting and shows how complex theories can be broken down simply.

In this one, Gordon Hamilton from Math Pickle creates rules and plays a game where frogs are trying to throw a party on a single lily pad. I know it sounds weird, but watch:

Did you know that if you added all natural numbers (on to infinity) together, the answer is -1/12? Me neither, but here's the proof from physicists Tony Padilla and Ed Copeland:

Here, Matt Parker shows the cool mathematical significance of the number 383:

Finally, Alex Bellos shows you how to properly cut a birthday cake mathematically so that every slice is fresh and moist.

