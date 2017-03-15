Aziz Ansari's 'Master of None' gets season two premiere date

Aziz Ansari's critically-acclaimed, Emmy and Peabody award-winning Netflix original series "Master of None" will return for a second season on May 12.

The stand-up comedian/actor/author/director of Kanye West music video parodies shared the news by tweeting a criminally short teaser trailer featuring him and Eric Wareheim, creator of "Tim and Eric Awesome Show," joyfully riding scooters through a scenic Italy hillside.

"Master of None" debuted in 2015 to much fanfare and praise. Last year, Ansari confirmed that the show would return for a second season in 2017.