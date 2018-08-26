Multiple fatalities reported in shooting at video game tournament in Florida

GLHF Game Bar/Facebook

At least four people were killed and 11 injured in a mass shooting Sunday afternoon during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities said Sunday.

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Subsequent tweets by the office reported there were "multiple fatalities" and a suspect was dead.

The shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to a tweet by CompLexity Gaming, a professional gaming team that had a player at the event. One Madden player, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity reported.

An update from the Jacksonville Madden event:



At least a dozen shots could be heard fired on a livestream originating from the event.

EA Sports, publisher of the Madden game franchise, issued a statement on Twitter expressing its condolences.

"This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved," EA Sports said.

developing story...

First published at 11:49 a.m. PT

Updated at 1:35 p.m. PT with casualties information

