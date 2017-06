Marvel's 'The Defenders' debut powerful new poster and key art

Enlarge Image Netflix

New imagery of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist gives fans a look at the team that will be saving us all in "The Defenders."

On Wednesday evening, Netflix released motion key art for the upcoming original series Marvel's "The Defenders" on the show's Twitter and Facebook page.

"The Defenders" follows Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), a group of superheroes who must team up to save New York City.

Additional cast members include Sigourney Weaver (Alexandra), Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

"The Defenders" premieres worldwide on Netflix on August 18.